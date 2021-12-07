Westminster Barracks/ DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B1007041
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12-7-2021 / 0010 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 North in the area of mile marker 23, Putney
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Tina Walsh
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12-07-21, at approximately 0010 hours, VSP-Westminster was advised of a wrong way driver in the area of mile marker 23 on I91. It was reported the vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane. While responding we were notified the vehicle utilized a U-turn and began traveling in the proper direction, north in the northbound lane. The vehicle was located a short time later and a motor vehicle stop took place. Upon further investigation it was determined the operator, Tina Walsh, was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 02-01-2022 at 1300.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 at 1300
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westmister Barracks
1330 Westmnster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov