Westminster Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B1007041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12-7-2021 / 0010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 North in the area of mile marker 23, Putney

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Tina Walsh

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12-07-21, at approximately 0010 hours, VSP-Westminster was advised of a wrong way driver in the area of mile marker 23 on I91. It was reported the vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane. While responding we were notified the vehicle utilized a U-turn and began traveling in the proper direction, north in the northbound lane. The vehicle was located a short time later and a motor vehicle stop took place. Upon further investigation it was determined the operator, Tina Walsh, was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 02-01-2022 at 1300.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 at 1300

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov