Coated Fabric Market Size is Set to Reach USD 36.58 Billion in 2028 | Reports And Data

Rising demand for protective clothing and rising need for workers’ safety are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coated fabric market size is expected to reach USD 36.58 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing need for workers’ safety and high demand for protective clothing are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent regulations and measures to ensure safety of workers is boosting demand for protective clothing. Some industries such as food processing, agriculture, chemical processing, and medical are increasingly utilizing protective clothing in order to protect workers from heat, chemical, biological contaminants, or other environment risks. Polymer coatings are combined with flame-resistant agents to create highly flame-resistant materials, which is leading to rapid shift toward manufacturing of protective clothing for firefighters. High temperature coated fabrics are made from an extremely strong and lightweight materials. Usage of coating helps to enhance overall properties of fabrics in various ways such as improved operating temperature, increased longevity, and enhanced chemical resistance. Increasing utilization of durable coated fabric in acute, ambulatory, and long-term residential healthcare settings is expected to contribute to market growth in the near future.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1178

Rising investments in research & development activities by companies has led to the introduction of novel products such as silicone coated fabrics. These fabrics, comprised of varying substrates, are coated with silicone rubber compounds. Silicone coated fabrics and textiles are engineered for use in environments that require high heat or flame resistance, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, and UV or weather resistance.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In February 2020, Fenner Precision Polymers, which is a member of the High Tech Materials Division of Michelin Group based in Manheim, announced its acquisition of assets and business of Los Angeles based Fabri Cote, which operates as a specialist manufacturer of custom coated textiles. This acquisition of Fabri Cote is expected to expand Fenner Precision Polymers’ share in global technical textile and coated fabric portfolio. The company is also planning to invest in additional capacity to improve lead times and strengthen its position.

Polymer coated fabric segment is expected to account for largest growth over the forecast period. Polymer coatings offer enhanced protection on surface of textile products, while still allowing for water evaporation through fabric. It is anticipated to propel growth of this segment in the near future.

Adhesives segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share over the forecast period. Rubber polymer coatings with adhesives as raw materials are ideal for use in high-performance vehicle tires, power transmission belts, seals, and gaskets, which, in turn, is expected to boost growth.

Calendar finishing segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share over the forecast period. Calendar finishing process is widely utilized in manufacturing of textile fabrics, coated fabrics, and plastic sheeting to provide desired surface finish and texture, which is resulting in increasing popularity of calendar finishing fabrics.

Automotive segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the coated fabric market. Expansion of the automotive sector in emerging economies is supporting demand for coated fabrics by allowing a high level of native production capacity for components that can be made from coated fabrics, including airbags, covers, seating upholstery, and trim.

Coated fabric market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid development in the automotive industry is resulting in rising demand for automotive coated fabrics to manufacture seat belts, interiors, air bags, and roofing.

Major companies profiled in the global market report are Omnova Solutions, Saint-Gobain, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Sioen Industries NV, Trelleborg AB, SRF Limited, SergeFerrari Group, Continental AG, and Seaman Corporation.

Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1178

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global coated fabric market based on type, raw materials, process, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028)

Polymer Coated Fabric

Rubber Coated Fabric

Raw Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028)

Base Fabrics

Adhesives

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028)

Direct Coating

Calendar Finishing

Hot Melt Extrusion Coating

Foam Finishing

Flame Lamination

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028)

Construction

Agriculture

Clothing

Geotextiles

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Packaging

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1178

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.