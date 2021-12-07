Automotive Cloud Market to Witness to Cosmic Growth USD 66.73 Billion by 2028 | Harman, Telenav, Verizon, Denso

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Automotive Cloud market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.22 Bn in 2020 and is expected to Expected To Be Valued At US$ 66.73 Billion By 2028

One of the most highly complicated IT environments is found in the automotive industry. The entire cloud infrastructure deals everything from business operations to assisting engineering simulation through the use of technology. Among them, cloud computing plays a significant role in meeting several demands such as applications about road safety, congestion roads, and others that necessitate adaptable, reliable computing power to manage properly. The integration of cloud in the automobiles makes the vehicles smarter and safer. For instance, VOLVO, a Sweden-based luxury car manufacturer that sells SUVs, station wagons, hatchbacks, sedans, and compact executive sedans. VOLVO is a proponent of self-driving technology. Using cloud-based 3D digital maps, the car receives all of the information it needs to drive itself, optimizing fuel consumption based on road conditions.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Airbiquity

· Amazon

· Bosch

· CloudMade

· Connexion

· Continental

· Denso

· Ericsson AB

· Harman

· Intellias

· LG Electronics

· Microsoft

· Sierra Wireless

· Telenav

· Verizon

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the Automotive Cloud industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Automotive Cloud Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

· Passenger Vehicles

· Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion System

· IC Engine Vehicle

· Electric Vehicles

By Deployment Type

· Private Cloud

· Public Cloud

By Application Type

· Infotainment Systems

· Telematics

· Fleet Management

· OTA (Over the air) Systems

· ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems)

· Others

By Region:

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

Key Trends and Analysis:

Connectivity: Vehicles now have a tamper-proof unique digital identity that distinguishes the connected vehicles from traditional vehicles. This tamper-proof unique digital identity allows for the easy tracking of vehicular data for a variety of applications such as insurance, driving safety, predictive maintenance, and fleet management. For instance, V2X Network, a U.K.-based startup, offer a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) platform for autonomous transaction data that integrates geo-networking and configuring to allow low latency real-time communication. The platform is built on distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) and is highly scalable. Moreover, NoTraffic, an Israel-based startup, developed an AI-powered traffic signal framework that automates road infrastructure management and connects drivers to city roadways to manage various traffic-related issues. Furthermore, to enable smart mobility, data from all road users is broadcasted and processed in real-time. The system also serves as the foundation for other services such as micropayments and micro mobility.

Internet of Things (IoT):

IoT allows secure communication between vehicles, as well as vehicles and infrastructure elements in the automotive industry. With improved fleet management, the technology improves road safety, mitigates traffic congestion, and energy consumption. For instance, EcoG, a startup based in Germany and the U.S. provides an IoT-based operating system and framework for electric vehicle charging. The startup offer companies, IoT based frameworks, applications that make the construction and deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure simple, quick, and scalable. By using IoT, it enables drivers to integrate services and micro services into chargers, in order to make charging sustainable. Moreover, KonnectShift, a Canada-based startup, offer IoT solutions to enhance fleet and asset management. The company have developed Konnect – GS01, an automatic electronic logging device (ELD) that continuously monitors vehicle health, navigation and optimization for real-time dispatch, advanced analytics to facilitate alerts about driving, vehicles, and fuel, predictive maintenance alerts to reduce downtime, and development of driver management apps are all part of the solution.

