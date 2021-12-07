Powered Surgical Instrument Market is Generating Revenue of $$2,731 million by 2025, at CAGR 4.2% Growth Rate

High prevalence of chronic disease rise in geriatric population and increase in healthcare expenditure are expected to propel the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global powered surgical instrument market was pegged at $1.94 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $2.73 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% through 2025.

North America governs the market in 2017

North America held the largest share in the global powered surgical instrument market, garnering about half of the total revenue in 2017, owing to highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rate of technologically advanced surgical tools in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in demand of minimally invasive surgery. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Powered Surgical Instrument Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Powered Surgical Instrument Market analysis from 2020 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Powered Surgical Instrument Market growth.

Plastic surgery segment to manifest rapid growth by 2025

The plastic surgery segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023, owing to the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, increasing incidence of cancer, and growing age-related surgeries across the globe. However, the orthopedic surgery segment accounted the largest share, contributing about 21% share of the market, owing to increased demand for minimally invasive surgery in orthopedics and rise in geriatric population. The other segments analyzed in the report include neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and others.

