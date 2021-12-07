Electrophoresis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.66 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend –Rising focus on drug design

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing focus on industry-academia research and increasing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are other major factors driving growth of the global electrophoresis market. Electrophoresis is also known as cataphoresis process.

Electrophoresis Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Electrophoresis industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electrophoresis market along with crucial statistical data about the Electrophoresis market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In September 2020, Promega launched Spectrum Compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument. This instrument allows life scientists to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.

Electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to register a 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is a key factor driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in proteomics and genomics research and rising demand for personalized therapeutics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Electrophoresis Reagents

Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Software

Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research

Quality Control & Process Validation

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Electrophoresis industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Electrophoresis sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Electrophoresis industries.

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Electrophoresis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Electrophoresis Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising use of next-generation sequencing



4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Use of Hazardous chemicals.



4.2.3.2. Availability of alternative technologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

