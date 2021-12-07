Railcar Movers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Railcar mover is rail-road vehicle which is capable of travelling on both roads and rail tracks.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railcar mover is rail-road vehicle which is capable of travelling on both roads and rail tracks. Railcar movers are fitted with couplers for moving small numbers of railroad cars around in a rail siding or small yard. These are being extensively used by railroad customers because they are cheaper than owning a switcher locomotive, more convenient & cheaper than paying the railroad operator to do the switching, easier and more productive than manually moving of railcars. Moreover, the railcars are usually lightweight so, at times they require higher traction to pull heavier railcars. The tractive effort of a railcar mover depends on the weight of the car, the higher the weight, the higher the tractive effort. Thus, the railcars are equipped with weight transfer technology which allows the car mover operator to maximize the amount of weight that is transferred from a railcar to the car mover, regardless of whether the railcar is fully loaded, partially loaded or empty. This added weight increases the tractive effort of the railcar mover and enables it pull heavier railcars.

Major Market Players:

Brandt Road Rail Corporation, Railquip Inc., Shuttlewagon Inc., Stewart & Stevenson LLC, Trackmobile Inc., Rail King, Unilokomotive, BOSS RAILCAR MOVERS, Calbrandt, and Mitchell Equipment Corporation

Due to COVID-19 pandemic the government across all countries declared lockdown and various other restrictions. The imposed lockdown has severely affected the rail industry since, due to travel restrictions all the movement of train were halted thus, it affected the demand for railcar movers. Moreover, due losses railways also cancelled their orders for new railcar movers which further affected the market. Furthermore, the manufacturing of rail car was also halted during this period due to unavailability of raw materials. In addition, due to social distancing norms there was also unavailability of labour required railcar mover manufacturing. Railways in an evolving sector which had a slight setback due to the pandemic, but it is expected to recover post pandemic driving the growth of railcar movers market.

Moreover, the leading players operating in market are developing and introducing advanced electric railcar movers which is further expected to drive the demand for railcar movers in near future. For instance, in 2020 railcar mover manufacturer Zephir has developed an electric railcar mover Zephir Crab 2100 E which can move loads from 5,850 – 8,100 lbs. Furthermore, in 2020 railcar mover manufacture Shuttle wagon introduced all electric railcar mover series SWXe with a capacity to move loads from 3,600 – 45,000 lbs. Thus, rise in demand for electric railcar mover can act as an opportunity for growth of railcar movers market.

