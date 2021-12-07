Yessy Baby Launches Its Affiliate Program

One of the nation's best at making leather baby shoes has made a way for people across the globe to earn extra money through its products.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://supermetrics.com/blog/affiliate-marketing-statistics), over the past five years, affiliate marketing is the best way to earn extra money in a quick and convenient way. That’s why representatives with Yessy Baby are proud to announce the official launch of its Affiliate Program.

"We are very excited about this,” said Klara Jeszenszki, spokesperson for Yessy Baby.

Yessy Baby specializes in making leather baby shoes for the littlest of feet because it knows feet are one of the most important parts of the body. The company makes its baby shoes from 100 percent Italian leather from the toe to heel, unlike many others out there, which use synthetic materials.

“We offer a discount program for children’s boutiques for bulk orders to offer shoes in their stores,” Jeszenszki said before adding, “We also have a discount program for individuals who purchase to promote our products on social media. An additional discount code is given for these individuals to relay to their followers, etc. Social media brand representatives must repost our posts and tag us when posting. Representatives must also provide photos for use on our social media accounts.”

The launch of Yessy Baby’s Affiliate Program could prove to have perfect timing. According to a recent study by Statista, affiliate marketing spending in the U.S. alone is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2022, more than triple what it was 10 years earlier. Globally, it was estimated in the Awin Report that advertisers invested $13 billion in affiliate marketing in 2017. These numbers together with the consistent upward trend demonstrate that affiliate marketers will continue to thrive for years to come.

The launch of Yessy Baby’s Affiliate Program comes on the heels of the company recently adding a designer collection of leather baby shoes to Yessy Baby's online store.

Some of the newly added designer collection of leather baby shoes include the Bow Tie Snow and Ocean Blue Leather Baby Shoes, Bow Plum and Metallic Silver Leather Baby Shoes, Bow Gold and Metallic Brown Leather Baby Shoes, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.yessybaby.com/about.

About Yessy Baby

Yessy Baby was founded, owned, and operated by a mama and inspired by her mini. We feel it’s important to protect the littlest of feet by using natural materials, soft soles, and all by making it practical for parents - not to mention the cuteness. The best part of it all? All of our shoes are designed and made in Cleveland, Ohio.

Contact Details:

1242 E 49th St Ste 5-1

Cleveland, OH 44114

United States