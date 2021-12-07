OKC Central Vacuum Installation Service Of Retractable HideAHose Systems Updated

OKC-based Advanced Vacuum Systems ((405) 691-8800), an authorized dealer of MD Central Vacuum and Hide-A-Hose systems, is announcing updates to its central vacuum installation and repair services.

Advanced Vacuum Systems is a central vacuum company serving residents in Oklahoma City and surrounding regions. A recent update in services means home and business owners can find the repairs, changeouts, and kits they need to make home and office vacuuming faster, more convenient, and more effective.

The team at Advanced Vacuum Systems pride themselves on providing customized services and premium products to their fellow residents and businesses. Their newly updated range of products means they offer the largest range of built-in vacuum system maintenance and installation solutions within the region.

One of the most appealing aspects of a built-in vacuum system is its retractable hose. The company’s Hide-A-Hose system makes central vacuums more user-friendly by eliminating the need to manually coil and store an electrical cord or standard vacuum hose.

Hide-A-Hose products can be installed in any home or building to provide 30, 40, 50, and 60-foot lengths that cover up to 2,300 sq. ft. during use, and then completely disappear once interior floors, carpets and furniture are clean and allergen-free.

The company specializes in installations, repairs and maintenance, as well as upgrades, kits, motors, and other accessories. Technicians also provide complete evaluations of in-home systems to let their customers know which options are available to them.

Founded in 2008, Advanced Vacuum Systems is locally owned and operated by Greg Melancon. VDTA certified, Melancon oversees each installation to personally advise his company’s clients, answer any questions, and ensure their needs and budgets are met with the best built-in vacuum solutions.

Recognized as the local experts for upgrading built-in vacuum systems and installing new ones, the company carries and services brands that include Vacumaid, Cyclovac, Beam, Nutone, Filtex, Vacuflo, and AirVac.

In addition to his company’s range of services, Melancon says, “We can help you increase the value of your home and reduce your home’s indoor allergens with built-in vacuum products installed and maintained by our factory-trained technicians.”

With newly updated central vacuum services to provide every type of repair, upgrade, installation, or change-out for all major brands, the technicians at Advanced Vacuum Systems are helping residents throughout the Oklahoma City region access the convenience, ease, and superior cleaning power built-in vacuum systems offer.

Website: https://www.advancedvacuumsystems.net/

Name: Greg Melancon Organization: Advanced Vacuum Systems Address: 3005 White Cedar Ct, Oklahoma City, OK 73160, United States Phone: +1-405-691-8800