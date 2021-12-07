OKC Metro Business Listings – Local Community Directory Platform Launched

ISupportOKC.com has announced the launch of its local business listing page that is helping brick and mortar businesses in and around Oklahoma City to connect with potential customers.

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, United States , Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the new launch, the company is supporting businesses by giving them the ability to list their services on a community page that customers can use to search, find, and read reviews of local companies.

More information is available at https://isupportokc.com

Businesses in the Oklahoma City Metro looking to be part of the new ISupportOKC.com page are able to submit for a free or premium listing, both of which allow for their name, address, and contact information to be listed.

The current pandemic landscape has seen many trials and tribulations for local businesses around the world, with many struggling to stay afloat. Furthermore, the increase in online shopping has meant that brick and mortar establishments have seen additional decreases in footfall. ISupportOKC.com’s new website is providing a bridge between eCommerce and local businesses by making it easier for customers to find and support their shops and companies in Oklahoma City.

By creating a database of local businesses, the new website allows shoppers and customers a central location where they can find any service or product they need. Companies listed on the site cover a wide range of categories, such as accounting, beauty salons, pest control, plumbers, and car repair.

In addition to the information for business listings such as address and contact details, ISupportOKC.com also allows customers to see reviews and ratings of a company. This ability to read the experiences of others helps prospective customers to make educated choices on their purchases, as well as highlighting companies that stand out from the crowd.

The website was created during the pandemic as a means of supporting those businesses that were struggling to maintain their livelihoods during lockdowns and periods of quarantine. Since launching, the website has seen almost one hundred local businesses sign-up, with more being added regularly.

During the Christmas 2021 period, the website is also giving local businesses complimentary access to the premium listings that allow them to list additional details, host image galleries, and add social media links to help business further highlight their services.

A spokesperson for SupportOKC.com said, “This initiative is a local community business directory that helps entrepreneurs attract new clients and customers, which in turn keeps our local economy strong.”

Name: Greg Melancon Organization: I Support OKC Address: 3005 White Cedar Ct, Oklahoma City, OK 73160, United States Phone: +1-405-778-8955