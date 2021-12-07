Oklahoma City Ford Dealer – New/Pre-Owned Escape And Bronco Sport Models Launch

Hudiburg Ford (1-405-258-1082), a dealership that serves the Oklahoma City region, launches its expanded selection of quality vehicles.

With the company’s updated offerings, customers can get access to the latest car models and top-notch used vehicles. The auto dealer has a team of experts who can advise people on the automobile that best suits their needs.

More information about Hudiburg Ford is available via https://www.hudiburgford.com

These newly added vehicles include best-selling models like the F-150, Escape, Explorer, Bronco Sport, and Ranger. To help make purchases more affordable, the car lot also allows buyers to trade in their current vehicle.

Ford’s engineering prowess has made it the top carmaker in the country for several years. Customers can expect to get smooth handling, responsive steering, and robust safety features when they get a vehicle from this respected manufacturer.

By choosing Hudiburg Ford, clients can purchase top-of-the-line models with a broad selection of trims. Moreover, they can buy certified pre-owned cars that underwent stringent testing to ensure their roadworthiness.

The automobiles boast impressive features like a fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine, blind spot sensor, fully automatic headlights, and emergency communication system. They also come with generous warranties on the bumper, engine, powertrain, and battery.

Understanding that no two motorists are the same, the dealership works closely with customers to identify the vehicle that best suits their lifestyle. It offers monthly special deals that enable buyers to get significant savings on top-rated vehicles.

Prospective clients can use the search feature to help shortlist vehicles. To better appreciate a specific automobile, they may likewise request a test drive. They simply need to call ahead or use the website’s live chat feature to schedule an appointment.

About Hudiburg Ford

Hudiburg Ford was established to provide clients with a one-stop-shop experience when purchasing a car. Aside from vehicle sales, it also offers auto repair and maintenance services.

A spokesperson says: “Hudiburg Ford has been providing buyers from Oklahoma City with high-quality vehicles for many years. We have a vast selection of Ford models to choose from, ensuring that you will find a ride that suits your style and budget.”

Name: Greg Ryan Organization: Hudiburg Ford Address: 216 North Highway 18, Chandler, OK 74834, United States Phone: +1-405-258-1082