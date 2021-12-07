Egg White Powder Market Revenue to Cross USD 2,652.35 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners

Rising consumer awareness about benefits of protein-rich foodto escalate egg white powder market at 8.0%CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Grade (Food Grade and Technical Grade); Distribution Channel (Direct/(B2B) and Indirect); Application (Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, and Others), and Geography, ”the market was valued at US$ 1,463.84 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 2,652.35 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 1,463.84 Million in 2019

Market Size- US$ 2,652.35 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 8.0% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 189

No. Tables- 83

No. of Charts & Figures- 73

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Grade; Distribution Channel and Indirect); Application , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The rising demand for egg white powder across food processing, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements industries, and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of protein-rich food are the key factors driving the egg white powder market growth. However, the risk of contamination and high costs associated with egg white powder are the factors hampering the market growth. Despite these limitations, rising focus on research and development and innovation provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market players to grow in the coming years.

High protein intake has resulted in boosting metabolism that results in the burning of a high amount of calories. This further helps in proper weight management and weight loss. These benefits of protein are attracting consumers towards protein-rich food and beverages available in the market. This further creates a huge demand for egg white powder globally. A protein-rich food is considered one of the strongest trends in the food and beverage industry. Therefore, the demand for egg white powder is rising at a rapid pace in food and pharmaceutical applications. Additionally, the meat-free nature along with growing trend towards veganism is, further, proliferating the demand for egg white powder amongst population. Following the protein trend in food, the manufacturers are trying to make nutritional food products.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Egg White Powder Market

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread worldwide at a fast pace. As of July 2020, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, the UK, South Africa, and the US are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~16,523,815confirmed cases and ~655,112 total deaths globally. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The egg white powder industry is one of the major markets facing serious disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries.

The egg white powder market is segmented into grade, distribution channel, and application. Based on grade, the market is segmented into food grade and technical grade. In 2019, the food grade segment held a larger share of the market. Based on distribution channel, the egg white powder market is divided into direct/B2B and indirect. The egg white powder market based on indirect distribution channels is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the egg white powder market is segmented into food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, dietary supplements, and others. The food processing segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Egg White Powder Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Agroholding Avangard, Interovo Egg Group BV, Kewpie Corporation, Rembrandt Enterprises, and Rose Acre Farm. are among the key players in the global Egg White Powder market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

