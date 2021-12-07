Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Hits US$ 37,290.33 Million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach US$ 37,290.33 Million from 2020 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Pharmaceutical Intermediate Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Applications, and Distribution Channel,”The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases, and escalating investment by pharmaceutical companies in R&D activities fuel the growth of the market. However, the high cost of drug manufacturing is the major factor hindersing the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in - US$ 27,356.70 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 37,290.33 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 4.2% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 185

No. Tables - 84

No. of Charts & Figures - 72

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Type ; Applications ; Distribution Channel , and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Infectious Diseases

Pharmaceutical intermediates are the building blocks of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These are raw materials that undergo molecular change or processing during bulk drug production. Thus, the requirement of pharmaceutical intermediates increases with the rise in demand for drugs to treat chronic diseases. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 in 10 adults in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease, stroke, neurological disease, diabetes, and kidney diseases. Moreover, 4 in 10 adults in the country have two or more chronic diseases. Additionally, according to the press release by the European Chronic Disease Alliance (ECDA), in 2014, 9 out of 10 people in Europe die due to chronic diseases. Thus, 70–80% of the total healthcare costs are spent on the management of chronic diseases.

The surging prevalence of infectious diseases, especially in Southeast Asia, is also likely to propel the demand for APIs in the coming years, eventually driving the growth of the pharmaceutical intermediate market. For instance, as per the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme Report, around 4.4 lakh patients died due to tuberculosis in India in 2018, that is 29% of the total 1.5 million deaths caused by the disease across the world. Thus, such high prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases is bolstering the demand for drugs, eventually highlighting the need of pharmaceutical intermediates.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

The pharmaceutical intermediates market, by type, is segmented into GMP, and non GMP. The GMP segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% in the market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical intermediates market, by application, is segmented antibiotics, antipyretic analgesics, vitamins, and others. The antibiotics segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, also, this segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmaceutical intermediates market has been segmented into distributor, and direct sales. The direct sales segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and distributor segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% in the market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Pfizer Inc., .; Sanofi, ; BASF SE, ; Lianhe Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, ; Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, ; Codexis, ; Midas Pharma GmbH, ; chiracon GmbH, ; Dextra Laboratories Limited, ; and Vertellus Holdings LLC are among the leading companies operating in the pharmaceutical intermediate market.

The companies are adopting inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolio to meet the rising demands for the pharmaceutical intermediate. For instance, in January 2021, Pritzker Private Capital, a leader in family direct investing, acquired the Vertellus group of companies, a specialty chemicals manufacturer. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Vertellus is a leading provider of specialty chemicals for the healthcare, personal care, food & agriculture, coatings, and transportation markets.

