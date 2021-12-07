GenieMD Announces Partnership w/ Linc Who Adopts CONTINUUM Virtual Care Platform for Remote Patient Monitoring Services
Extending Care from the Doctor’s Office to the Home.
If we are going to get to value then monitoring patients in the home is just as important as the visit in the office.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc. (“GenieMD”), Sixty percent of healthcare C-suite and clinical leaders are projected to view RPM as a new standard of care in the next 24 months according to a recent study covered in Healthcare IT News. GenieMD, provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, virtual care services platform is proud to announce Linc.health has adopted CONTINUUM, as its Remote Patient Monitoring Service Platform.
— Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, of GenieMD
“Extending care from the Provider’s office into the home – LINC’s adoption is yet another validation point that GenieMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring provides a rich feature set to establish a new standard of care. If we are going to get to value then monitoring patients in the home is just as important as the visit in the office.” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, of GenieMD.
GenieMD, previously recognized as “The Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution Provider” continues its advancement of democratizing healthcare. Their virtual care platform, CONTINUUM, supports adopters to deliver telehealth, remote patient monitoring chronic care management and clinical call center triage services from a single platform. Most often the CONTINUUM virtual care platform is white-labeled to advance the presence of our clients in their respective communities.
“Linc currently monitors over 15,000 lives via GenieMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring solution,” said, Robert Kent, Co-Founder, of Linc Health, “The robust capabilities of CONTINUUM combined with the ability to customize care protocols for patients has been a real game changer for us and our providers.”
“Six in ten adults in the US have a chronic condition, it is imperative that we embrace new standards in care to advance patient’s movement along the awareness to wellness continuum,” said Dr. Soheil Saadat, Chief Executive Officer, of GenieMD. “GenieMD’s virtual care platform, CONTINUUM, coupled with the rich integration of medical devices allows our physicians to expand their clinical services and extend their reach into the home.”
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, CA, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and clinical call center triage solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled telehealth solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices and commercial insurance carriers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com
About Linc
Based in Victoria, TX, Linc partners with clinical providers to offer remote patient monitoring services. Linc provides identified patients with a monitoring kit, inclusive of medical device(s) and RPM app to support better care for patients with chronic conditions. Linc’s trusted clinical staff operates as an extension of their providers to help care for high-risk patients and prevent hospitalizations. For more information visit www.linc.health
