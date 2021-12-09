Concord Lumber Corporation Announces Rebrand to Concord Building & Design Center
The company will deliver the same exceptional service customers have come to expect over its 75-year history while offering a more unified business approach
Though our name may be changing, we are proud to offer the same reliable services our clients have come to expect in our 75 years of operating as Concord Lumber Corporation.”LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concord Lumber Corporation has announced its rebrand to Concord Building & Design Center. The rebrand will include renaming its various divisions and fresh new logos as the company seeks to embrace a more unified approach to how it does business as it looks to the future.
For 75 years, Concord Building & Design Center has operated as Concord Lumber Corporation. Since 1946, the company has delivered exceptional building services and lumber materials to residents and builders in the Concord, Massachusetts area. Four separate divisions currently exist under the Concord brand, and each division will now be renamed to better reflect a unified front in serving its customers while offering the same peace of mind and reliability the Concord name is synonymous with.
With the rebrand, Concord Lumber and Littleton Lumber will now be named Concord Lumber & Building Center, The Kitchen Works will become Concord Kitchen & Design Center, and Forester Moulding & Millwork will be called Concord Millwork & Design Center. ColorWorks Paint & Decorating Centers will retain its current name for the time being but will transition to Concord Paint & Design Center in the near future.
In addition to changing division names, Concord Building & Design Center has also crafted a new set of logos for each entity. Each logo prominently features the Concord name, a unique graphic associated with the division within the second “O” of the Concord name, and the division's name displayed below the corporate moniker. The logo has clean lines with an eye-popping green color against a white background, giving the brand a modern look and feel.
Concord leadership will phase in the name and logo changes over a six-month period. Over that time, customers will see the new names and logos appearing on social media, receipts and invoices, advertising campaigns, company vehicles, signs, and more.
“Though our name may be changing, we are proud to offer the same reliable services our clients have come to expect in our 75 years of operating as Concord Lumber Corporation,” said Tim Lancaster, CEO of Concord Building & Design Center. “The name and logo rebrand reflects our commitment to continued growth and excellence as we look to the future while further unifying our team under our common goals of superb customer service, superior home improvement products, and high-quality lumber.”
To learn more about Concord Building & Design Center, visit https://www.concordlumbercorp.com/.
About Concord Building & Design Center
Concord Building & Design Center was founded in 1946 as Concord Lumber Corporation, an employee-owned lumberyard committed to delivering high-quality lumber and home improvement products to eastern and central Massachusetts, Rhode Island, southern New Hampshire, southern Maine, and eastern Connecticut. In addition to its lumberyard, the company also operates divisions in the paint, kitchen design, and moulding and millwork sectors. To learn more, visit https://www.concordlumbercorp.com/.
Shealyn McCrobie
Concord Building & Design Center
smccrobie@Concordlumbercorp.com