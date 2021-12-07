TeddyCoin – Building A Revolutionary Ecosystem Powered by A Meme

TeddyCoin is pleased to announce a revolutionary and visionary project for the internet and the cryptocurrency community today.

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeddyCoin, a token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20), announced its launch today. The enterprise is set to build a decentralized and trustless ecosystem for the cryptocurrency community and the internet, governed, controlled, and owned by holders of their token.

TeddyCoin has the vision to build the internet and the infrastructure of the future for its users. The enterprise believes in the power of decentralization to ensure the user’s integrity, privacy, and freedom.

TeddyTalk, a modern internet forum for the cryptocurrency community, is built by the enterprise upon the principles of simplicity, security, privacy, and freedom of expression. TeddyCoin has launched the internet forum as of today and it is available for everyone to explore and use. The internet forum is the first in the world to integrate the crypto wallet, MetaMask, through which users can Sign Up and Log In with.

The team and the enterprise behind TeddyCoin have announced to be building a Social Network, an NFT Marketplace, and an online cryptocurrency Casino, set to be released the first quarter of next year (Announcement and Publication has been made through the website of TeddyCoin). In the meantime, users are able to sign up for their Beta Program to be first in line to explore the four applications.

The vision behind the ecosystem is to create a profound experience for the user through simplicity, privacy, decentralization, and transparency. The vision of decentralization implies that holders of TEDDY will effectively govern the project through ownership of the token, thus will also be distributed, generated revenue by the applications of the ecosystem.

The unlicensed and open-source smart contract powering TeddyCoin is built to redistribute one percent of each transaction’s value to the holders and add one percent of each transaction’s value to liquidity, when traded through a Binance Smart Chain decentralized exchange named, PancakeSwap.

The enterprise has announced to be distributing half of the total one hundred billion tokens through an incoming presale, powered by a decentralized launchpad, built on a smart contract. Of the presale tokens, 64% will be locked up for years as liquidity. The presale will take place from the 22nd until the 29th of December this year. The project and the token will then launch on PancakeSwap, the largest decentralized Binance Smart Chain exchange. The other half of the tokens will be dedicated for further development of the project and the ecosystem, marketing, weekly burn of the tokens and a small portion for the founders and the main team.

For further information, users can visit the Website, Telegram or Twitter

Website: https://teddycoin.net

Name: Jonathan Cox Email: Jonathan@teddycoin.net Organization: TeddyCoin (Blockchain Investment Aktiebolag)