GIBXSWAP Institutes a GIBX POB (Proof of Burn) Mechanism to Increase Its Value and Establish More Support for Users

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIBXSWAP is proud to announce that our newest GIBX POB (proof of burn) 2.0 has launched on 11th November. The GIBX POB (proof of burn) 2.0 will have no disruptions in operating mining and withdrawal because the new contract is mined by the new mining machines order from SAE Meta Global Inc of the United States.



Newest GIBX POB (proof of burn) 2.0 mechanism

The black hole burning demonstrates that GIBX POB (proof of burn) dual currency burn mining is our exchange's third-largest policy. The goal is to raise the value of our flagship token, GUSDT. In fact, GIBX POB (proof of burn) destroys one currency to obtain another. The burned currency will be sent to the black hole and will never return to the market, reducing the total supply of this currency. When the demand exceeds the supply, prices rise. This method is being used to raise the price of our GUSDT.

Users can use GIBX POB (proof of burn) to burn GUSDT to mine some of the market's most popular currencies. GIBX POB (proof of burn) is currently our best-selling platform. With that said, the coins' destruction permanently removes them from circulation and reduces the total supply on the GIBX POB (proof of burn) mechanism. This is due to two significant factors.

First, by reducing digital assets market circulation, the goal of increasing digital assets value is achieved through the GIBX POB (proof of burn) mechanism. This is due to the limited supply of most digital assets. For example, the number of Bitcoins in circulation is 21 million. If 1 million Bitcoins are destroyed today, and the market demand for Bitcoin remains unchanged, the market circulation of Bitcoin will decrease. It will raise the price of Bitcoin, which is determined by the supply and demand relationship. Specific projects will reduce the number of tokens in circulation in the market by destroying them through the GIBX POB (proof of burn) mechanism, thereby increasing the value of the tokens. Binance and Huobi, for example, will regularly destroy a portion of the platform coins.

Second, for digital currencies that employ the GIBX POB (proof of burn) mechanism, destroying the coins can value the newly issued digital assets. The GIBX POB (proof of burn) mechanism demonstrates the user's investment in the network by destroying the encrypted digital currency to obtain the right to "mine" and verify the transaction. The more computing power you have, the more you burn. In other words, destroying coins is an investment method for obtaining newly issued tokens under the GIBX POB (proof of burn) mechanism.

A new withdrawal system by GIBXSWAP

GIBXSWAP has developed a new withdrawal system to comply with domestic policies. All user funds are under the protection of the company and the regulatory bureau, and the company guarantees that the funds of members are entirely secure. The time is T + 5, and users who participate in GIBX POB (proof of burn) 2.0 mining contracts will be fully withdrawn.

All participating GIBX POB (proof of burn) 2.0 mining contracts will be calculated. The withdrawal amount will also be calculated on each payment day, and the payment will be given until the 90-day contract is completed. With that said, the member's release quota will be based on the user's added traffic and the matching quota for GIBX POB (proof of burn) 2.0 participation. The new withdrawal system of GIBX POB (proof of burn) 2.0 is intended to safeguard the company's restricted liquidity funds and the safety of members’ funds.

Furthermore, beginning November 11, all participating foreign exchange new performances will receive 5% of the total new foreign exchange principal input on each loan day to calculate payment and withdrawal.

About GIBXSWAP

GIBXSWAP is a multinational technology company. GIBXSWAP is powered by proof-of-burn (PoB), a blockchain consensus mechanism with minimum energy consumption. When trading global foreign exchange, digital assets, precious metals, energy, indices, and other hedging transactions, GIBXSWAP provides an institutional-grade experience. Our platform acts as a portal that connects the worlds of digital assets and finance for investors and traders.

Website: https://gibxchange.io/

Name: Matthew Organization: GIBXC GROUP PTY LTD Address: Relaxury Travel Pty Ltd, Suite 1112, 401 Docklands Drive, Docklands Vic 3008 Phone: +62 857-2208-9180