1 Million+ users participated in Just 48 Hours for the Lepasa NFT exclusive Airdrop Campaign on CoinMarketCap

Lepasa NFT attracts 1 Million+ participants in just 48 hours for it's pre sale Airdrop Campaign with CoinMarketCap Lepasa NFT attracts 1 Million+ participants in just 48 hours for it's pre sale Airdrop Campaign with CoinMarketCap

Lepasa NFT project received warm welcome on CoinMarketCap, 10,00,00 + users have already participated and have added Lepasa to their watchlist.

We are committed to deliver world's best functional NFTs ever. We are so proud of our community for being with us in this” — Ashish A.