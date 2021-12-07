1 Million+ users participated in Just 48 Hours for the Lepasa NFT exclusive Airdrop Campaign on CoinMarketCap
Lepasa NFT attracts 1 Million+ participants in just 48 hours for it's pre sale Airdrop Campaign with CoinMarketCap
Lepasa NFT project received warm welcome on CoinMarketCap, 10,00,00 + users have already participated and have added Lepasa to their watchlist.
We are committed to deliver world's best functional NFTs ever. We are so proud of our community for being with us in this”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lepasa NFT have launched a pre-sale Airdrop Campaign in partnership with Industry leader CoinMarketCap, world's most-referenced price-tracking website for Blockchain based assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space.
— Ashish A.
What is Lepasa ?
Lepasa is a mythological virtual life project conceptualised by a team of artists and developed on Ethereum blockchain. It is going to be launched, when there is a serious demand established for NFT projects more than JPEGs in Q4 2021. The vision is to establish an ecosystem that allows users to create, experience, and monetise their content and applications. Every piece of creativity in Lepasa is an NFT Token (ERC-721) and can only be acquired by the Lepasa native token (ERC-20) Lepa. To begin with, Lepasa is offering 15 Unique mythological creatures with limited editions of each. Each creature is a unique NFT in various terms of its features and looks.
CoinMarketCap
CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions. CoinMarketCap selects very few projects through its strict manual process, to be available on its esteemed platform.
What makes Lepasa NFTs unique ?
Lepasa creatures are the “Fine Art 3D Game Ready NFTs, And Not Just JPEGs. Lepasa NFTs give the owner access to the actual source file, in turn the NFT owner has capability to animate and use creatures in games, videos, 3D Metaverse, and so much more. The possibilities are endless!
What is Lepa Token ?
LEPA is the native token for LEPASA ecosystem built on Ethereum blockchain and will be available to users initially via an IDO and later on several DEX and CEX. NFTs created and issued by Lepasa will exclusively be available against Lepa tokens. Lepa will have cross-chain capability on Polygon and Binance Chain.
Lepa token is an ERC-20 Token and is Audited by the smart contract auditing firm CertiK. Furthermore , A well thought and strict Deflation logic is already in place, whenever NFT is swapped from Lepasa, the token exchanged against it will be burnt.
Team Behind Lepasa
LEPASA is a collective initiative by leading artists, blockchain veterans & crypto tech enthusiasts.
Co-Founded by Ashish Agarwal & Alok Joshi. Ashish has 10 years of experience being founder of tech startups and early Bitcoin adopter in 2013. Alok has been into IT and Softwares for the last 20 years and pursued M.Sc. Informatics from Kingston University, London. The team has strong advisory from industry Veterans like Harish BV (Co-Founder-Unocoin), Bertrand Juglas (DevOps Architect), Naeem Karbhari (Barrister, UK) and Jaggu Prasad (Senior fine art artist, his work is still sold in Sotheby's and Christie's).
Partnerships & Associations
Lepasa has already been supported by “Polygon Network” for its tech and marketing support.
In order to bring more trust, security and transparency Lepasa chose world’s leading security auditors CertiK to discover issues and vulnerabilities in the source code of Smart Contracts as well as other contract dependencies.
In line with the vision of being a fully active Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), Lepasa has transferred the Lepa contract and all its distribution Buckets ownership rights to a Multi-signature wallet from Gnosis Safe.
News & Media
Lepasa
info@lepasa.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other