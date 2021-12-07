Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,973 in the last 365 days.

12/6/2021 - URGENT NOTICE Notice to Proceed Memo

 

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:

Firefighter Lieutenant Garrett E. Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:

Sunrise:  Tuesday December 7, 2021 until Sunset:  Thursday, December 9, 2021

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html

You just read:

12/6/2021 - URGENT NOTICE Notice to Proceed Memo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.