12/6/2021 - URGENT NOTICE Notice to Proceed Memo

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:

Firefighter Lieutenant Garrett E. Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:

Sunrise: Tuesday December 7, 2021 until Sunset: Thursday, December 9, 2021

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html