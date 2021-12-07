Pharmacy Errors Are a Larger Danger to Patients than Many Realize
Dangerous errors by pharmacies take place by the thousands, maybe the millions, every year. Pharmacy error lawyers can help people who are harmed.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major pharmacy mix-up, where you get a wrong or mislabeled prescription or dosage, causing you harm or further illness, seems like an unlikely, even freak occurrence.
But it happens more often than you may think.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it gets 100,000 medication error reports per year, but that seems to be just a fragment of the total problem.
News reports and lawsuits in recent years have described understaffed, overworked, stressed-out pharmacy workers making grievous errors. An article in The New York Times cited a study several years ago estimating that 1.5 million people every year are harmed by prescription errors.
The most recent disturbing news about pharmacies centers on the opioid crisis. In November, Reuters reported that a federal jury found pharmacy chains had helped, “create a public nuisance that resulted in an oversupply of addictive pain pills and the diversion of those opioids to the black market.”
That case focused on Walgreens, Walmart and CVS pharmacy errors and misbehavior.
Customers harmed by pharmacy mistakes can get legal help to recover financially from this type of trauma.
Pharmacy negligence cases are a type of personal injury claim. Law firms such as The Bowling Law Firm, serving Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, have the knowledge of medical issues and personal injury law needed to pursue these claims.
The Bowling Law Firm has been helping people with complex personal injury cases for 40 years, including advocating for people injured by the mistakes of pharmacies.
Learn more about The Bowling Law Firm.
Zachary Christiansen
The Bowling Law Firm
+1 (504) 586-5200
email us here