Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,006 in the last 365 days.

Pharmacy Errors Are a Larger Danger to Patients than Many Realize

Doctors hold up and study a sheet of medical imaging. Pharmacy error lawyers can help after harmful prescription mistakes.

Pharmacy errors causing medical complications happen too frequently.

Dangerous errors by pharmacies take place by the thousands, maybe the millions, every year. Pharmacy error lawyers can help people who are harmed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major pharmacy mix-up, where you get a wrong or mislabeled prescription or dosage, causing you harm or further illness, seems like an unlikely, even freak occurrence.

But it happens more often than you may think.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it gets 100,000 medication error reports per year, but that seems to be just a fragment of the total problem.

News reports and lawsuits in recent years have described understaffed, overworked, stressed-out pharmacy workers making grievous errors. An article in The New York Times cited a study several years ago estimating that 1.5 million people every year are harmed by prescription errors.

The most recent disturbing news about pharmacies centers on the opioid crisis. In November, Reuters reported that a federal jury found pharmacy chains had helped, “create a public nuisance that resulted in an oversupply of addictive pain pills and the diversion of those opioids to the black market.”

That case focused on Walgreens, Walmart and CVS pharmacy errors and misbehavior.

Customers harmed by pharmacy mistakes can get legal help to recover financially from this type of trauma.

Pharmacy negligence cases are a type of personal injury claim. Law firms such as The Bowling Law Firm, serving Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, have the knowledge of medical issues and personal injury law needed to pursue these claims.

The Bowling Law Firm has been helping people with complex personal injury cases for 40 years, including advocating for people injured by the mistakes of pharmacies.

Learn more about The Bowling Law Firm.

Zachary Christiansen
The Bowling Law Firm
+1 (504) 586-5200
email us here

You just read:

Pharmacy Errors Are a Larger Danger to Patients than Many Realize

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.