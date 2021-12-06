Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,970 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts’ Pearl Harbor Day Statement

Media Contact:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Pearl Harbor Day Statement

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which is observed on December 7, 2021. 

 

“Eighty years ago, our nation heroically responded to Imperial Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Americans in Hawaii bravely tended to the wounded and salvaged damaged ships.  Inspired by Pearl Harbor, the country came together as one to wage and win the Second World War.  Those who made the ultimate sacrifice on December 7, 1941, will never be forgotten.” 

 

Flags are currently flying at half-staff until sunset on December 9th in honor of the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole.  On December 7, 2021, they will also be at half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts’ Pearl Harbor Day Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.