Media Contact:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Pearl Harbor Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which is observed on December 7, 2021.

“Eighty years ago, our nation heroically responded to Imperial Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Americans in Hawaii bravely tended to the wounded and salvaged damaged ships. Inspired by Pearl Harbor, the country came together as one to wage and win the Second World War. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice on December 7, 1941, will never be forgotten.”

Flags are currently flying at half-staff until sunset on December 9th in honor of the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole. On December 7, 2021, they will also be at half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.