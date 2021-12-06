SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 2021, as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the State of California. In remembrance of the anniversary, all flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff.
The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:
###
You just read:
Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 12.6.21
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.