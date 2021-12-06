DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published December 6, 2021)

Join this webinar on ice safety Some of Minnesota’s favorite outdoor winter activities like skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing or snowmobiling can involve time traveling over the ice. Anyone interested in learning how to be safe out on the ice is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar with Lisa Dugan, DNR recreation safety outreach coordinator.

The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Hunters encouraged to submit spruce grouse feathers for genetics study Late-season spruce grouse hunters in northern Minnesota’s boreal forests are asked to voluntarily submit feather samples for the final year of a genetics research project being conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in partnership with the University of Minnesota.

Hunters who would like to assist with the project should collect three to five large wing or tail feathers along with the GPS coordinates of the harvest location. The feathers, GPS coordinates and the hunter’s name and telephone number should be mailed to: Grouse Research, DNR Regional Headquarters, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Hunters are asked to mail samples from each bird in a separate envelope and not mix feather samples from multiple birds.

This research project is funded by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources with money from the Environment & Natural Resources Trust Fund. More information about spruce grouse management can be found on the DNR website.