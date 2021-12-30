Jon Parrish Discusses The 3 Most Important Coastal Home Maintenance Tips
Jon Parrish discussed the 3 most important coastal home maintenance tipsNAPLES, FL, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living in a coastal home or spending summer vacations at a beach house can be a wonderfully exhilarating experience for the entire family. But, to avoid expensive home repairs, Jon Parrish of Naples, FL shares some critical tips for homeowners that must deal with the effects of the sun, saltwater, and seagull waste.
As a professional real estate broker and managing member/owner of Oceanic Blue Retreats, LLC, Jon Parrish knows that coastal homes are a premium investment that must be protected with proper maintenance and timely repairs.
Jon Parrish - Tips for coastal home maintenance
1. Protect the home's wooden structure
Parrish has seen firsthand how the combination of heat, humidity, moisture, and salt can wreak havoc on a coastal home. Make sure hardwood floors have been sealed and closed cell insulation is installed underneath the first floor, to keep out moisture and to keep the wood from warping.
Jon Parrish suggests that one inspects their home's wood frequently for any signs of pest infestation, wood rot, or water infiltration and have the source removed and repaired immediately. Perform annual exterior wood inspections, to remove any peeling paint. Reapply exterior primer and paint where needed, and re-stain wood doors and fencing.
2. Dealing with biological matter and trash
There's getting around the biological matter that may be washed up onto property or carried in by animals. This includes seagull droppings, dead fish, pest infestation, mold colonies, and mildew. Partnering with a coastal home maintenance service provider can help one keep on top of trash and biological matter removal on a quarterly basis or more often if needed (such as after a storm).
While many homeowners may think that these naturally occurring waste materials will degrade on their own, they still want to maintain a healthy and beautiful perimeter around the home that is free from biological matter.
3. Prime and paint metal
Finally, saltwater can be extremely corrosive to the metal and fixtures in a coastal home. According to Parrish, the best way to keep all metal fixtures and pipes rust-free are to perform an annual inspection of all metal surfaces and fixtures.
Every year, remove any surface rust, then prime and paint any metal that may be exposed to saltwater or show signs of corrosion. Don't forget to check the metal in outdoor landscape lighting fixtures, panel boxes, and metal railings.
A good coat of paint can protect metal from moisture, according to Jon Parrish. The best metal for homes that may be exposed to salt in the rainwater or air is copper or powder-coated metal. Stick to a quarterly pressure washing of a home's exterior to remove salt that cannot be seen until it is too late.
And if a coastal home has stucco, Jon Parrish suggests any cracks be repaired immediately to prevent water infiltration that can loosen the bond between the stucco and the metal lath underneath.
