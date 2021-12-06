Submit Release
REMINDER: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Dec. 8

RALEIGH

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 9:00 a.m. in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Limited public seating will be available and face coverings are required. The public is also invited to join the meeting online or by phone.

For virtual attendees who wish to speak during the informal public comment portion of the meeting, please email Jennifer Haynie at jennifer.haynie@ncdenr.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7. Please include your full name and organization. Please note that any informal comments will be limited to three minutes each.

          WHO:        State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT:      Meeting, in person and via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN:      Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:    512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh (Archdale Building, Ground Floor Hearing Room)

ONLINE: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e69b63c163846fd3d01b0b76e6ab30281

                    Password: NCDWI

BY PHONE: 415-655-0003

                    Access Code: 2425 085 6501

AGENDA:  Dec. 8, 2021 State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting Agenda

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

 

 

