212Quest Presents the Corfu Sightseeing and Relaxation Sailing Adventure in Greece
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is pleased to announce that they are organizing the Corfu sightseeing and relaxation sailing travel quest adventure for travel lovers in Greece.
Part of the famous Ionian Islands of Greece, Corfu Island is a region well known for its friendly atmosphere, historical and ancient landmarks, lush landscapes, caves, the UNESCO World Heritage town of Kerkyra, and of course everyone’s favorite - turquoise white-sand beaches. The Corfu sightseeing and relaxation travel adventure is an 8-day trip where travelers will explore the beautiful Island as well as participate in treasure hunts and win up to100% of their participatory fees.
“Travelers that are eager for some adventurous sightseeing, discovery, and fun, will love the Corfu treasure hunt-infused travel adventure,” said Avi.
They will search for clues, complete tasks, and find answers that help them explore Corfu and other 5 spectacular destinations in the Ionian Islands.
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
“Sightseeing, relaxation, and treasure hunts is what 212Quest is offering travel lovers in this travel quest adventure.”
Travel lovers that want to join this travel quest adventure should visit https://212quest.com/ for more details.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
