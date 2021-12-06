GDA Capital, LD Capital, DLTx & Akash Network Launch Global Blockchain Investor Events Network: Satellite Social

These exclusive gatherings attract high-profile participants at top blockchain conferences

Digital asset investment firms GDA Capital and LD Capital, publicly-listed web3 technology company DLTx, and the first open-source cloud Akash Network have launched Satellite Social – a global VIP events network for investors, elite entrepreneurs and their companies.

The group has already completed a series of four VIP events in the past two months with one more on the way. Those events were hosted during Gulf Blockchain Week in Dubai, NFT NYC Week in NYC, Lisbon Blockchain Week and the week of Art Basel in Miami. On Monday, December 6 Satellite Social is hosting the premier kickoff event during Puerto Rico Blockchain Week in coordination with the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association. Satellite Socials attract hundreds of high-profile representatives from leading VC and disruptive digital asset firms. These events are intentionally held in exclusive and elevated settings and host a relatively small and highly-curated guest list in the best effort to ignite industry-expanding conversations amongst a group of highly influential decision makers. Besides the founding companies, event sponsors have included Woodstock Fund, Valhalla Capital, BMAQ, Chia Network, Craft Economy, Metaknyts and Defy Trends.

“Our goal is to bring together investors in easy-to-speak high-value rooms. Last week, we held a Satellite Social in Miami during Art Basel and NFT BAZL and we intend to continue to expand them globally” said Michael Gord, Co-founder, GDA Group.

“Satellite is a continuation of our focus on building a high-quality community of builders, doers, influencers and investors. It builds upon the broad reach of our founders to open opportunities to grow the quality and depth of our community in settings which coincide with the leading blockchain events globally,” said DLTx Chief Marketing Officer, Kaitie Zhee.

“The team at Akash Network is delighted to be an integral part of Satellite Social. With digital assets and blockchain tech gaining more strength, we feel it is crucial to have a dedicated network of these special investor events during global conferences and summits,” said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that invests into disruptive technology and provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

About LD Capital

LD Capital is the most reputable investment firm in China focusing on Blockchain Investment, Securities, Equity Investment, and Trading. Owing to industrial resource advantages and professional investment research team, LD Capital has successively discovered and invested in more than 200 companies. LD Capital overall achieved more than 100 times return with peak self-owned assets of nearly 1 billion US dollars.

About DLTx

DLTx is a publicly traded company listed on the Oslo Børs exchange and is focused on building web3 by deploying infrastructure for blockchain at scale. DLTx will partner with the best-in-class companies in sectors being reshaped by Distributed Ledger Technologies. The management and advisory board have considerable experience within the blockchain ecosystem and actively advises and supports the companies DLTx helps to develop. DLTx supports core developers, runs validation nodes, holds governance tokens, and helps companies with the right technology, teams and market prospects to succeed.

About Akash Network

Akash Network is developing the world's first and only decentralized open-source cloud, leveraging 85% of underutilized cloud capacity in 8.4 million data centers to enable anyone with a computer to buy and sell cloud compute in a safe and frictionless marketplace. Akash DeCloud greatly accelerates scale, efficiency, and price performance for DeFi, decentralized organizations, and high-growth industries like machine learning/AI.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

