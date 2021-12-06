Permanent Makeup Studio Bewitching Beauty & Brows Announces Grand Opening

The studio, located in Lake Elsinore, California, officially opens its doors on December 1st, 2021.

LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permanent makeup studio Bewitching Beauty & Brows is pleased to announce that its doors will be open as of December 1st, 2021. Founded by professional makeup artist Victoria Young, the studio offers services designed to enhance clients’ natural beauty while freeing them from the time needed to apply makeup on a daily basis.“We are excited to finally announce our grand opening,” says Victoria. “Permanent makeup is incredibly popular nowadays, especially with all the latest techniques that are being used. We’re offering free consultations, and would be delighted to help you decide on your best options.”Skilled in microblading, powder/ombre brows, and combo brows, Victoria explains that clients can make their own choice as to whether to go for a bold, dramatic look, or something softer and more natural. She also adds that not everyone is a good candidate for every service.“Everyone is different, and it’s important for me to assess you as a unique individual. Certain factors such as your skin type and maturity have to be taken into consideration. That being said, my goal is to safely enhance your natural beauty using the latest permanent makeup techniques!”Bewitching Beauty’s services include color matching and eyebrow mapping. The cost of a six to eight-week touch-up appointment is included in the pricing.For more information, or to book a consultation, visit the website at https://bewitching.beauty/ About the CompanyFounded in 2021 by Victoria Young, Bewitching Beauty is a permanent make up studio based in Lake Elsinore, CA. A graduate of Hollywood Makeup School, Victoria uses her professional skills to provide services in microblading, powder/ombre brows, and combo brows. Free consultations are available on request.