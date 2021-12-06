Randy Carver interviews Kevin O’Leary, “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC’s Shark Tank
MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising inflation, volatile markets, and the ongoing pandemic, have created uncertainty for many. Randy Carver, President & Founder, Carver Financial Services, Inc. interviewed Kevin O’Leary, “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC’s Shark Tank regarding his perspective on opportunities, challenges, and
what lies ahead for the economy, entrepreneurs, and individual investors.
Kevin O’Leary is an investor on ABC’s Shark Tank and is a regular contributor on ABC, CNBC and CTV, a member of Boston’s 108-year-old Hamilton Trust and the Chairman of O’Shares ETF. O’Leary is a bestselling author of two books: Cold Hard Truth and Men, Women and Money, and Cold Hard Truth on Family, Kids and Money.
“I founded Carver Financial Services thirty-one years ago to make people’s lives better. Today’s event is part of our three-decade commitment to inform and update our community with relevant and timely information,” commented Randy Carver, CRPC®, CDFA® President & Founder, Carver Financial Services, Inc. RJFS Registered Principal.
Both Kevin O’Leary and Randy Carver were very optimistic about the future for investors while providing some guidance on potential challenges and pitfalls for those who are uninformed. The public is welcome to watch this exciting interview on the Carver Financial YouTube Channel, Roku Channel, and/or website.
Since 1990, Carver Financial Services, Inc. has been helping clients in Lake County and around the world enhance and maintain their standard of living while simplifying their lives. The team at Carver Financial manage more than $2.3 billion in assets as of November 2021, providing comprehensive financial planning with a focus on retirement income. You can reach Randy Carver, or any member of the team at 440-974-0808 or carverfinancialservices@raymondjames.com.
Carver Financial Services, Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer, and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Raymond James and Carver Financial Services are not affiliated with Kevin O'Leary or O'Shares ETF.
Kelley Drumm Director of Marketing & Community Relations
