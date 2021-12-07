New survey reveals specific challenges US K-12 teachers are still facing in their return to in-person teaching

The biggest challenges facing US K-12 teachers in Fall 2021

New report shows teachers face demanding workloads and new challenges, and some new pandemic teaching methods continue to grow in popularity while others wane.

Nearly all schools are back to in-person instruction, but that does not mean things are back to normal.” — Thomas Arnett

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay View Analytics and its partner, the Clayton Christensen Institute, today announce the publication of new factsheets, Reaching toward Recovery. This latest report of K-12 teachers and administrators reveals that while schools are back in-person, things are far from normal.

“Nearly all schools are back to in-person instruction, but that does not mean things are back to normal,” notes Thomas Arnett, Senior Research Fellow at Clayton Christensen Institute and author of the report. “Educators are struggling with a range of challenges created by the pandemic, including gaps in students’ learning over the last year, absences caused by quarantines, heightened social and emotional challenges among students, and extra workloads caused by staffing shortages.”

The factsheets are based on the newest in a series of national surveys conducted in October 2021 of 1,074 respondents including teachers and administrators. Overall, the results show that schools are starting to rebound from the impact of the pandemic, with 96% of classes returning to in-person instruction compared to 34% in Spring 2021.

However, major findings from the survey show that it is still a challenging time for teachers, specifically around supporting student social and emotional challenges, student absenteeism, and holding students accountable for completing school work. Additional findings include:

• Most teachers report their students are “slightly behind” or “behind” academically

• School systems have implemented new programs for the in-person teaching such as tutoring services and virtual school options

• Blended learning models are more likely to allow students to progress at different paces account to their needs and had increased in popularity during the pandemic though many teachers do not plan to continue using them post-pandemic

The full report is available here: https://www.christenseninstitute.org/publications/online-learning-factsheets-2021/



About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information or contact us at info@bayviewanalytics.com.

About the Clayton Christensen Institute

The Clayton Christensen Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization dedicated to improving the world through Disruptive Innovation. Founded on the theories of Harvard professor Clayton Christensen, the Institute offers a unique framework for understanding many of society's most pressing problems.