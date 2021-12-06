Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby Winner Media Spirit Drops Dead at Santa Anita Park Following Workout

Santa Anita Park | Shutterstock royalty-free stock photo ID: 25870234 AWA executive director Marty Irby testifying at a House hearing on H.R. 1754 in January 2020

Embattled 3-year-old Colt 's Death Highlights the Need for Reform, Implementation of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

American horse racing is addicted to drugs, but rehab is about to begin with the implementation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in 2022.” — Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action