Coon Rapids couple charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Anoka County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jared Andrew Steinke and Kristi Lynn Turcotte-Steinke, both of Coon Rapids, with one felony count each of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns and one felony count each of willfully failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaints, the couple fraudulently filed their individual income tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2019, by overstating their withholding amounts to reduce the amount of income tax they owed and obtain a refund they were not entitled to receive. The complaints state that the couple owes more than $27,300 in unpaid income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.