cloud RAN Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Number of internet users are increasing and expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years, the demand for C-RAN is also expected to rise.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in network congestion, owing to surge in the smart phone usage and rising data traffic & 4G & 5G accessibility among end users are the major factors that drive cloud RAN market growth. In addition, adoption of cloud RAN technology by operators to reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) is expected to supplement the market growth. However, lack of technical expertise hampers the market growth. Furthermore, increased adoption of cloud technology in C-RAN is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global cloud RAN market.

Major players include 6WIND, Aricent Technologies, Altera Corp., Actix Ltd., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Intel Corporation, JDSU, MTI Radiocomp, Mindspeed Technologies, Inc., TEOCO, Telco Systems, VitesseSemiconductor, and VPI Systems.

