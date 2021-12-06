Specialized Hospice Manager Training from NHPCO Available Online
Training created by hospice professionals expressly for professionals in the field is available online from National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization
NHPCO's Hospice Manager Development Program is the only comprehensive management training program that provides hospice-specific information and helps managers develop the skills they need”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managers who have the room to learn and grow will be 3.5 times more likely to be happy and engaged and 3.3 times more likely to want to stay at their organization for two years, according to the LinkedIn Learning Workplace Learning Report 2021. But it can be challenging for managers to take time away from their place of work to get that critical training, especially with health care facing a workforce shortage crisis. That’s why NHPCO is now offering its Hospice Manager Development Program Foundational Course online.
— NHPCO
NHPCO’s Hospice Manager Development Program (www.nhpco.org/mdp) is the only comprehensive management training program that provides hospice-specific information and helps managers develop the skills they need to meet the challenges and changes they face managing programs, systems, and people.
Previously, the MDP Foundational Course was only available as an in-person seminar offered by NHPCO at its annual leadership and interdisciplinary conferences and in collaboration with state hospice associations. Now, for the first time, this foundational course will be offered online, bringing the focused training and expertise of the Hospice MDP faculty to professionals wherever they are located.
The six-week MPD Foundation Course offers approximately 16 hours of instructor-led content that begins with an orientation on January 11, 2022. This will be followed by five instructor-led modules which include a blend of live Zoom classes, pre-recorded content and reading material:
• Values-Based Hospice Leadership – January 20
• Problem Solving and Decision Making – January 25
• Applying the Situational Leadership Model – February 1
• Interviewing, Coaching, Feedback, and Evaluation Skills – February 8
• Regulations and Standards for Hospice Managers – February 15
CE/CME is available for nurses, physicians, and non-physician healthcare professionals.
The MDP Foundational Course will be offered online two additional times in 2022 and as an in-person pre-conference workshop at the 2022 Leadership and Advocacy Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on March 5 and 6. The online course will be offered again in May and September of 2022.
The Manager Development Program also includes online learning modules that allow program participants to move from Level I to Level II; advanced study is required to achieve Level III of the program.
What previous MDP Foundation Course participants have said:
• “As a new manager, after this program I feel more confident. Thank you!”
• “This course was a tremendous help in every area. With this knowledge we can improve so much—best hospice course I ever had.”
• “The course not only allowed me to assess and look at the employees I have, but it makes me look at myself and my leadership style. I feel empowered me to make some changes in order to become more effective as a manager.”
Learn more about NHPCO’s 2022 Professional Development Opportunities (PDF) in this helpful overview for the year.
Registration Links:
Visit the NHPCO Manager Development Program Module page to find the registration links for the foundational course offered in January 2022, May 2022, and September 2022.
Registration for the onsite foundational course offered prior to the Leadership and Advocacy Conference will open on December 10, 2021, visit www.nhpco.org/lac2022.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families. Visit www.nhpco.org.
To learn more about hospice and palliative care or for information to help people coping with serious illness, please visit NHPCO’s www.CaringInfo.org.
