Edge AI Software Market Statistics 2021: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the Edge AI Software Market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing enterprise workloads on cloud, rapid developments of IoT, and growth in number of intelligent applications are the major driving factors for the growth of edge AI software market. However, security concerns can hamper the growth of market. However, emergence of 5G network is anticipated to bring IT and telecom and thereby creating opportunistic factor for global market.

Major players analyzed include AWS Corporation, Anagog Inc., Bragi Inc., Foghorn Systems Pvt Ltd, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Veea Systems Inc.,

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global edge AI software industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global edge AI software market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the global edge AI software market growth scenario.

