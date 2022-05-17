212Quest Announces the Spain – Portugal – Morocco Sailing Travel Quest Adventure

Discover the Moorish history of these beautiful countries in the Spain-Portugal-Morocco exciting sailing adventure.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is organizing the Spain-Portugal-Morocco sailing travel quest adventure for travel lovers.Travel lovers that love adventure will explore the delights of Southern Spain, Portugal, and a dash of North Africa in this treasure hunt-infused sailing travel quest adventure. From the hillside castle of Gibralfaro to the stunning architecture of Seville down to the Moorish castle of Silves complex in Portimao, this 8-day sailing adventure will give travelers a sweet mixture of fun, unending entertainment, knowledge, and challenges that take them out of their comfort zone.“Spain, Portugal, and Morocco share a Moorish history that we know travelers would like to explore and enjoy. So, this travel quest aims to show travelers the beauty of this shared Moorish heritage through challenging but entertaining treasure hunts that make them do crazy things,” said Avi.The quest will start with a sight-seeing tour in the energetic city of Malaga and take participants through the best tourist destinations in 12 cities. They will collect odd items, find clues, eat delicious local cuisines, and follow medieval paths that lead them to the final mystery location in Morocco.Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the Spain-Portugal-Morocco travel quest adventure and how to apply.About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.