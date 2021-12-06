Polylactic Acid Market Types, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Polylactic Acid Market Size – USD 1,504.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.5%, Market Trends –Growing preference for bio-plastics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polylactic acid (PLA) Market is projected to be worth USD 5,944.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for polylactic acid (PLA), a bioplastic, is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its widespread application in packaging, textile, transport, agriculture, medical, and electronics, among others. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the growth of the market. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.

A new market assessment report on Polylactic Acid Market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Polylactic Acid Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Polylactic Acid Market.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the expected growth rate of the Polylactic Acid Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

• What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

• Who are the prominent market players dominating the Polylactic Acid Market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

• What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Polylactic Acid Market during the estimated period?

• What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Market Segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid)

PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Transport

Agriculture

Electronics

Medical

Others

Key participants

• Teijin Ltd.,

• Thyssenkrupp AG,

• Synbra Technology BV,

• Hitachi Ltd.,

• BASF SE,

• Futerro, Sulzer Ltd.,

• NatureWorks LLC,

• Zheijiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., and

• Total Corbion PLA, among others.

