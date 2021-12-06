Brea Ballard Named New Chief Marketing Officer of Volofit
Ballard joins the team in 2021 amidst rapid franchise expansion.
I am incredibly excited for Brea to join our team. Brea’s depth of experience and proven track record with growing fitness brands make her the perfect complement to our team.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volofit, the latest U.S. HITT fitness phenomenon, has welcomed in a new Chief Marketing Officer, Brea Ballard. Ballard formally served as Vice President of Franchise Marketing at Crunch Fitness and as Chief Marketing Officer at Row House Franchise before joining the Volofit team.
— Britt Canady, CEO of Volofit
“I am incredibly excited for Brea to join our team. Brea’s depth of experience and proven track record with growing fitness brands make her the perfect complement to our team,” stated Britt Canady, CEO of Volofit. “Brea joins Kory Angelin, COO and Head of Franchise Performance, and Caitlin Donato, Head of Fitness to bring together what I honestly believe to be the preeminent executive team in the fitness club industry.“
Ballard will be responsible for overseeing omnichannel marketing strategies to drive franchise sales and brand expansion. She brings around 15 years of marketing and franchise experience to the company, including franchise ownership.
“Leveraging my tactical and strategic expertise in this space, I am excited to push the Volofit brand into new markets and expand within existing markets,” stated Ballard. “I am confident that my entrepreneurial approach coupled with my experience in the fitness franchise marketplace will speak to candidates and help champion Volofit as one of the top national fitness franchise brands.”
ABOUT VOLOFIT
Volofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.
