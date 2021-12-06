AI in Fashion Market 2021- Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally

AI in the fashion market.

Rise in demand for providing personalizing result experience and an increase in demand for inventory management that drives the growth of AI in fashion market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as increase in use of social media in the fashion industry, rise in demand for providing personalizing result experience, and increase in demand for inventory management in fashion industry drive the growth of the AI in the fashion market. However, problems like integration with legacy system hinder the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, shifting preference toward identifying upcoming fashion trends by analyzing consumers purchasing behavior and rise in growth of the fashion retail market are expected to boost the adoption of AI in the fashion industry.

This report gives anin-depth analysis of the key players in the AI in the Fashion markets, which are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Service Inc., SAP AG, Lily AI, Oracle Corporation, Catchoom, and Heuritch.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the AI in the fashion market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the AI in the fashion market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the AI in the fashion industry.

