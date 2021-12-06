Search for Elderly Man in Alexandria

Submit Release
CONTACT: Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 December 6, 2021

Alexandria, NH – On Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department received a report of a missing man from the Washburn Road area of Alexandria. Alexandria Police requested assistance from Bristol and Danbury Police along with members of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department. The NH Fish and Game Department was notified, and Conservation Officers along with volunteers from New England K-9 and Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team responded to the area.

Responders learned that a 78-year-old man had gone for an afternoon walk, leaving his residence at 3:00 p.m. When he did not return to the residence at sunset, a family member searched the area roads. A call for help was placed after he was not located on roads that he frequents. Searchers travelled area roads and took to the woods in an attempt to locate the missing man. At around 9:30 p.m., a Conservation Officer located the missing man in the woods a little over a half of a mile from his residence. The Conservation Officer was able to assist the man to the nearest road where he was evaluated by the Bristol Fire/Rescue. He was eventually transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The man was identified as Richard Taylor of Washburn Road, Alexandria. It was not determined how Mr. Taylor got this far from his residence or so far off the road. He was not dressed for an overnight stay where temperatures were expected to drop into the twenties.

