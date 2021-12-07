motorized screen pool large motorized retractable scxreen front door retractable screens large

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Screens are pleased to introduce the latest innovative product: Pool Retractable Screens. When the sun is the problem, there is a solution!

Create a clean, modern look, while protecting the pool furniture and decking from harmful UV rays. Control glare and reduce cooling costs – all the while preserving the view. Motorized retractable screens appear at the touch of a button and disappear when not in use.

Bravo Screens designs and manufactures pool retractable screens right here in North America in a state of the art factory. This provides a fast installation process and saves money.

Bravo Screens is a family-owned business that uses highly trained, in-house technicians to design & manufacture the latest new pool retractable screens.

Enjoy full privacy and protection from the sun all ! Built with North American homes in mind, Bravo pool screens come in versatile options to ensure a dependable screen with quality performance.

Advantages:

Privacy to relax in an intimate and comfortable setting. Protection from the sun's UV rays, glare, insects, and light rain. Protection for furniture from fading and weather damage. Ultrasonic fabric options that are tough against the sun while offering a wide array of colours and patterns. Modern motor technology to control the retracting screen with a remote. Multiple colour options for the retractable screen's housing. When searching for a retractable screen for the pool area; Bravo Screens have high strength, customizable screen options for the pool and surrounding decks. For new home construction, Bravo Screens will work with the architect and the builder to incorporate roll screens into their designs and ensure the best possible layout.

Bravo retractable screens blend into the door casement and can be installed on virtually any opening, giving an unobstructed view that older standard screens don't allow. Whether building a new building or remodelling, customer support agents are happy to help get the right design for the building.

Bravo Retractable Pool Screens for all pool areas are designed utilizing a “green” energy-efficient concept of increasing the cross-flow of fresh air into your deck area.

Bravo Retractable Pool Screens are also low-maintenance. These screens feature durability & low annual maintenance. The annual maintenance plan is surprisingly simple and takes very little time-cleaning and clearing the tracks. At Bravo Screens all of the shade products are custom fabricated to the specifications using only the finest fabrics, materials, components, and specialized hardware.

“Bravo Screens believes in understanding and choosing which solar material matches your beautiful pool. Unlike a generic window covering company, Bravo Screens are specialists in sun protection. The primary benefit of solar or sun shades is the ability to protect the pool furniture and decking from damage,” said Mr. Singh, President and CEO.

“At Bravo Screens the home is undoubtedly your greatest investment. Any efforts to increase its value by installing pool retractable screens should be trusted to the highly experienced team of professionals at Bravo Screens. ” About Bravo Screens: Is a global leader in the world of home furnishings.

Window Treatments for your home or business - The Bravo Pool retractable screen portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Venetian Blinds, Window Blinds, Roman Shades, Wood Blinds, Wood Shutters, Plantation Shutters, French Door Cellular Shades, Vertical Blinds and Mini Blinds for any type of shape and sizes!

Built on over 115 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Bravo Screens have sold thousands of products over the past decade in the North America market with unparalleled customer satisfaction. Bravo Screens are expanding the new pool retractable screen product line to customers across North America and Bravo intends to continue the commitment to providing the best customer service in the industry! The Bravo Retractable Pool Screens are now available for purchase, with a retail program that requires a deposit at our North American office. For more information on availability, as well as in-depth product information and technical specifications, Call Bravo Screens on our toll free direct line. Our team is ready to schedule a Free Estimate.

Bravo Estimators will evaluate the project and then provide a detailed estimate and answer all questions.