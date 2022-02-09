212Quest Northern Patagonia Travel Quest Adventure is Open for Participation
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is pleased to announce that the Northern Patagonia travel quest adventure is open for participation.
Travel lovers that are big fans of jigged peaks, pristine lakes, icy glaciers, hiking, and all kinds of outdoor activities including a drive in a bouncing 4×4 pickup truck, can join the 2022 Northern Patagonia travel quest adventure.
This 4×4 travel adventure will explore popular Northern Patagonia tourist sites, active volcanoes, national parks and reserves, 48 pristine lakes, and the spectacular Andes Mountains of Chile and Argentina.
Tina, a former participant of 212Quest trips has this to say about the Northern Patagonia travel quest adventure:
“Outdoor tours are pretty much exciting. But, 212Quest adds to this excitement by throwing in a bunch of treasure hunts that will help travel lovers know more about Northern Patagonia and its rich cultural heritage.”
The quest is open to travel lovers that want to do more than sightseeing on their tours. And will follow strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure participants have a safe travel experience.
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the Northern Patagonia travel quest adventure and how to apply.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
