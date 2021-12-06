Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,679 in the last 365 days.

Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market Size

Zoom Video Communications Inc., Doxy.me, VSee, LogMeIn, Internet MegaMeeting LLC., DrChrono Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Vidyo Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Logitech International S.A., RingCentral Inc., Chiron Health, SEECURE Holding Corporation, Pexip, eVisit, Chetu, Blue Jeans Network Inc., QuickBlox, TheraNest, SimplePractice, VTConnect, AthenaHealth, Connexin Software, Deputy, Medici, Mend, PrognoCIS, RXNT, Updox, Thera-LINK, TigerConnect, OnCall Health, WiCis Telehealth, SynziMD, NextGen Healthcare, Agnes Connect, CareClix, Healthvia, Adaptive Telehealth, Dentulu, and TeleClinic, among others are the key players in the HIPAA compliant video conferencing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for telemedicine, the proliferation of cloud services, and stringent regulations on digital healthcare services is expected to drive the market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The growing demand for reducing the number of direct patient visitations in hospitals is one of the major drivers of the market
  • HIPAA compliant video conferencing has become necessary owing to the need for greater security to protect patient data and prevent healthcare fraud
  • The software segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the HIPAA compliant video conferencing market based on type
  • The cloud is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the growing demand for better accessibility to patient data and faster communication between patients and healthcare providers
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc., Doxy.me, VSee, LogMeIn, Internet MegaMeeting LLC., DrChrono Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Vidyo Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Logitech International S.A., RingCentral Inc., Chiron Health, SEECURE Holding Corporation, Pexip, eVisit, Chetu, Blue Jeans Network Inc., QuickBlox, TheraNest, SimplePractice, VTConnect, AthenaHealth, Connexin Software, Deputy, Medici, Mend, PrognoCIS, RXNT, Updox, Thera-LINK, TigerConnect, OnCall Health, WiCis Telehealth, SynziMD, NextGen Healthcare, Agnes Connect, CareClix, Healthvia, Adaptive Telehealth, Dentulu, and TeleClinic, among others, are the key players in the HIPAA compliant video conferencing market

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/hipaa-compliant-video-conferencing-market-3609


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Consumers/Individuals
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Telemedicine
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.