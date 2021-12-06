THE ONE-CLICK K-IT SYSTEM EXPANDS NATIONWIDE WITH THE HOME DEPOT ROLLOUT

Fixing and maintaining your lawn and garden just got a whole lot easier and more accessible with the 344-store expansion of the K-IT tools.

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers, will now carry K-IT tools by “dadpreneur “Kody Ketterling. The lego-inspired tool kit that makes raising your sprinklers out of the ground an easy task, has just expanded its footprint into 344 more stores and counting.What is the K-IT? It’s the one kit you’ll want to have to fix, maintain and secure your lawn and garden care throughout each season. This simple 4-step home improvement system requires little to no additional tools, saving you hundreds of dollars and TIME in lawn and garden care each year.Founder and landscaping business owner Kody Ketterling discovered the need for this innovative process while working on thousands of lawns and running into the same issue.“Usually, you’d have to dig out your pop-up sprinklers and rotors, which can be time consuming and strenuous” says Ketterling. “You need to elevate, not excavate your sprinkler system for long-term use over time. I’m excited that The Home Depot believes in this and will now be offering it to its customers around the nation through the stores, .com, and QC.”Creating a solution for the average person to repair sprinklers and rotors without help from lawn care professionals, the KAP-IT, KLIFT-IT, KUT-IT, and KLOK-IT (Cap it, Lift it, Cut it, Lock it) are words and now, tools and parts that one will need to know for optimal “So Simple So Easy” lawn maintenance. Among the best sellers, is the KAP-IT, which saves you time and labor, without the mess, so you can enjoy the things that matter. For any healthy and growing lawn, a sprinkler head will eventually sink below ground level, preventing it from being efficiently watered. It will need to be raised continuously to adapt to an ever-growing lawn or garden. The KAP-IT allows you to place a head and extension on top of your existing sprinkler head in approximately one minute with a click/pop sound – a sprinkles height will be raised by one and a half inches. No digging, no mess!The K-IT products are available in various The Home Depot regions throughout the nation. If you cannot find it in the store please find the K-IT products at Homedepot.com , or QC, so shop your closest The Home Depot to see if they carry it in the store. To learn more about the K-IT system, watch a live demonstration at KJ Ketterling Enterprises Online ###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about KJ Ketterling and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com