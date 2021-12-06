Submit Release
Meteorological Drones & Sensors Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Black Swift Technologies, LLC, Vaisala, FT Technologies, Anemoment LLC, Steadicopter, Meteomatics, Earth Networks Inc., ideaForge, Prodrone Co., Ltd., and IoTixLab are the key players in the meteorological drones & sensors market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Meteorological Drones & Sensors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.5% from 2021 to 2026. Rising adoption of drones in defense, agriculture and meteorology industry for assessment of weather, and calamities, rising demand for drone inspection & monitoring services, increasing demand for high-quality weather data by armed forces and defense sector, and rapidly developing urban air mobility services are some of the drivers supporting the growth of the market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Meteorological Drones & Sensors Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the weather sensor software is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.
  • The meteorology segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the application segmentation
  • Based on the end-user outlook, the agriculture industry is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the meteorological drones & sensors market from 2021 to 2026
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/meteorological-drones-sensors-market-3608


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Anemometer Sensor
  • Anemometer Sensor embedded Drones
  • Weather Sensor Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Pollution Monitoring
  • Wind Turbine Control
  • Meteorology
  • Defense and Marine
  • Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Defense and Marine Industry
  • Agriculture Industry
  • Government
  • Other Industries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

