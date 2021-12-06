Announcing FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers – A Lipstick-Sized Accessory for Cleaning Teeth On-The-Go
FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® is the only pocket-sized and reusable(30x) solution to ensure a clean and white smile whereverDANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, people just want a quick brush of their teeth when they're out so their smiles are fresh and white but don’t have an easy solution. After enjoying a latte at the café or grabbing a glass of red wine after work, people want to refresh their smile. But, no one wants to be that person who carries around a toothbrush and toothpaste tube to work, lunch or dinner. Nor does anyone want to be the one who ends up with purple wine stains or salad in their teeth.
There’s a simpler solution: FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers®
This sleek, discrete, multi-patented accessory can be slipped into anyone’s pocket or purse to accompany those pearly whites anywhere. The first, EVER 2-in-1 toothbrush + toothpaste that’s reusable (30x) and quickly cleans one's smile and removes stains, food and all that “Funkk”. Have a fresh and white smile anytime and on-the-go.
What’s inside and how it works: (It’s as easy as “Funkk”)
● FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® includes proprietary formulated peppermint tooth gel that is: 100% Natural, Fluoride-Free, SLS-Free, Vegan and Cruelty-Free that does not foam into a messy situation which is best for on-the-go use and quick in-public refresher
● To use, simply twist the bottom to get tooth gel onto the bristles, brush, rinse and smile
● Our multi-patented design makes sure that “Funkk” is rinsed off of the bristles and does not go back inside of FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers®
● There’s also a clever mirror on the bottom to check that got “Funkk” “OFF”
What it does and its benefits:
● FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® simply refreshes a smile when out.
● Prolongs whitening in between daily brushing and whitening techniques.
● Prevents Funkk and stains from remaining on teeth after eating or drinking.
● Keeps a smile clean, fresh and sparkly white wherever.
● FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® is the easiest way to supplement evening and morning brush
routine anywhere, anytime
Why FunkkOFF®?
Joelle Flynn, a serial entrepreneur and former stockbroker, invented this innovative solution after returning home from many wine tastings in Napa. She was tired of carrying around a full tube of toothpaste and a toothbrush in her purse to remove the red wine “Funkk“ “OFF” of her white teeth in between wine tasting. Joelle’s “lightbulb moment” happened when she reached into her purse in the bathroom, grabbed her lipstick and thought, “I need something compact, discreet and reusable like my lipstick - but for my teeth!”. FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® was born.
After many years of prototyping, 8 issued U.S. patents for her designs and several trademarks for names and logo, Joelle knew she needed a branding and marketing industry expert to help her take her invention to market. Joelle reached out to her lifelong friend from 7th grade, entrepreneur and also award-winning brand marketing leader, Sonia Hounsell, to help her bring FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® to market. Sonia has successfully brought over 30 products to market during her outstanding 25+ year brand marketing career. Together, magic happened (And, a little wine drinking along the way too)
In 2019, Joelle & Sonia joined forces to pave a new lane in beauty and personal care markets with FunkkOFF!® Inc. Since then, they have secured an International patent, formulated their own all natural tooth gel, refined designs and packaging and crafted a successful launch of FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® online this past July. Their flagship product, FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers®, is just the first of many in their FunkkOFF!® Lifestyle Branded portfolio of revolutionary personal and beauty care products that fits today’s ever changing and social world.
To learn more about FunkkOFF!® Inc., visit them online, on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
