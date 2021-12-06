Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,717 in the last 365 days.

Management and Strategy Institute announces winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for December.

Continuous Improvement Professional Award

Continuous Improvement Professional Award

The Management and Strategy Institute announces the December 2021 winners of the Continuous Improvement Award. A total of eight winners were awarded.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute is excited to announce the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for December 2021. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. To be eligible, they must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award. Winners typically have process improvement experience using tools such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Total Quality Management. They also demonstrate continuous improvement of themselves through volunteer work.

Winners of the Continuous Improvement Professional Award for December 2021:

Sheila Holloway
Greg Beyerlein
Martha Santiago
Lucia Stevenson
Geoffrey Gross
Toby Fitzgerald
Max Saunders
Kristy Huff

About the Management and Strategy Institute:
The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a trade association dedicated to representing the needs of process improvement professionals. With over 300,000 members and certification alumni, MSI represents professionals in every industry with members in all 50 states and 34 countries.

MSI provides professionals with career development and credentialing opportunities while fostering an environment of continuous improvement within organizations. They specialize in Six Sigma certification; however, they have a complete line of process improvement certifications.

Greg Moore
Management and Strategy Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Management and Strategy Institute announces winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for December.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.