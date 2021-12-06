Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Village of Rome
Dissolution Analysis
01/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
LGS - Fiscal Analysis to Check for Fiscal Distress
Allen
Port Authority of Allen County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Ashland County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland County Landfill
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Ohio University
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Auglaize
Auglaize County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Lewis Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Southwest Ohio Regional Development Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Lee Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
SMART Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Erie
Milan-Berlin Library District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Village of Bremen
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
The Ohio State University Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene
Greene County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Guernsey
City of Cambridge
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hancock
Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Highland County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
New Market Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Licking Area Computer Association
SOC I
LACA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Mahoning
ABC Water and Storm Water District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Meigs
Leading Creek Conservancy District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Sinclair Community College Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky
Green Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Bath Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Village of Roswell
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Salem Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Montgomery Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
