December 6, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Village of Rome Dissolution Analysis 01/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 LGS - Fiscal Analysis to Check for Fiscal Distress Allen Port Authority of Allen County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Ashland County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland County Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Ohio University IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Auglaize Auglaize County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Lewis Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Southwest Ohio Regional Development Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Lee Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga SMART Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Erie Milan-Berlin Library District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Village of Bremen FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin The Ohio State University Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Greene County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Guernsey City of Cambridge 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hancock Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Highland County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 New Market Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Licking Area Computer Association SOC I LACA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Mahoning ABC Water and Storm Water District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Meigs Leading Creek Conservancy District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sandusky Green Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Bath Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Village of Roswell 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Salem Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Montgomery Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

