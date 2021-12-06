Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,641 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 6, 2021                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

Adams

Village of Rome

 

Dissolution Analysis

 

01/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

LGS - Fiscal Analysis to Check for Fiscal Distress

 

 

 

Allen

Port Authority of Allen County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Ashland County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland County Landfill

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Ohio University

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Lewis Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Southwest Ohio Regional Development Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Lee Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

SMART Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Milan-Berlin Library District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Village of Bremen

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

The Ohio State University Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

City of Cambridge

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Highland County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

New Market Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Licking Area Computer Association

  SOC I

LACA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

ABC Water and Storm Water District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Meigs

Leading Creek Conservancy District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Sinclair Community College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Green Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Bath Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Roswell

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Salem Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Montgomery Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.