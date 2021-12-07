Rising Demand from Fire Risk-prone Industries like Energy, Power and Oil to Boost Fire Suppression Systems Market Growth
Fire Suppression Systems Market to Discern Magnified Growth during 2021-2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Fire Suppression Systems Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031
Rising importance of fire protection and preventing human life from fire disaster in risk-prone industries, such as power, oil and gas, chemical industry, etc. Automatic fire suppression systems such as sprinkler system, gaseous fire suppression, and condensed aerosol fire suppression system are expected to be more prevalent owing to its low cost nature and improved fire extinguishing capabilities. There have been many innovations going on for better fire suppression systems. For instance,
Fact.MR, recently published a market report which provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future potential of Fire Suppression Systems Market. The Market Research Survey highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Fire Suppression Systems. The Market Survey also examines the Global Fire Suppression Systems Sales for the forecast period 2021- 2031. The report tracks Fire Suppression Systems market key trends, Fire Suppression Systems market size and growth opportunities.
Stringent Government Regulations Fuelling Adoption of Fire Suppression System
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), over 1.3 million fire incidences were reported in the United States. These incidences caused over 3000 deaths and property loss of worth US$ 10.6 billion. Due to this, NFPA has enacted guidelines for commercial business infrastructures to deploy fire suppression system such as sprinklers and clean agent suppression systems. Further, NFPA has included two important requirements of regular maintenance and training of personnel of the clean agent fire suppression system.
Moreover, IFSA has recently published an article that includes the FM Global data sheet that included technology updates for installation of sprinkler systems in automated storage facilities. Recently announced new US federal tax reform will support small business annually and large business entities over the span of five years for retrofitting of sprinkler systems. Such government reforms will enhance the adoption of fire suppression systems at larger geographical locations.
The Global Fire Suspension Market: Innovative Product Launch
Victualic VortexTM is a fire suppression system launched by Victaulic, a global provider of mechanical pipe joints, fire protection systems, and innovative engineering and construction solutions. This is a new hybrid fire suppression system that involves combination of water and nitrogen extinguishers that efficiently suppresses the fire.
Other key companies in the global fire suppression market include Minimax, Lubrizol, Bristol Fire Engineering, Halma PLC, SFFECO, NAFFCO, TYCO, United Technologies Corporation, Master Fire Preventions Ltd., Firetronics, National Fire Equipment Ltd. and Amerex Corporation.
