Natural Resource Commission to meet Dec. 9
DES MOINES – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Dec. 9. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sin-
Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the Dec. 9 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Contract Amendment 1 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.
- *Easement Conveyance - Honey Creek State Park - Appanoose County
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - Mid States Farm Management Company
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - Hertz Farm Management, Inc
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - Agri-Valley Farm Management, LLC
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - AGRILAND, INC
- *Contract with Iowa State University (Forestry Extension)
- Approve Minutes of Nov. 10 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- *Contract Amendment 1 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.
- Contract Amendment-1 with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (Garlock Slough)
- Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (Engineering/Assessments)
- Contract with the Dickinson County Water Quality Commission
- On-stream Impoundment Restoration Fund Grant Fiscal Year 2022
- Public Land Management Projects
- *Easement Conveyance –– Honey Creek State Park – Appanoose County
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - Mid States Farm Management Company
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - Hertz Farm Management, Inc
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - Agri-Valley Farm Management, LLC
- *Contract Amendment # 2 - AGRILAND, INC
- Public Land Acquisition Projects
- Big Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Butler County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF)
- Sedan Bottoms WMA, Appanoose County – INHF
- Middle Raccoon River WMA, Dallas County – INHF
- Construction – Small Projects
- Construction – Large Projects
- Wilson Island State Recreation Area Pavement Repair - Pottawattamie County
- Templar Park, Highway 9 Access, and Hinshaw Bridge Access Courtesy Docks – Dickinson County
- *Contract with Iowa State University (Forestry Extension)
- Chapter 112, “Hunting Preserves” – Notice of Intended Action
- General Discussion
- NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
- NRC Annual Report
- NRC - 2022 Informational Topics of Interest Discussion
Next meeting, Jan. 19, in Polk County
For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc