Natural Resource Commission to meet Dec. 9

DES MOINES – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Dec. 9. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sin- erzw-spq or phone by dialing 484-546-8010 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪169 621 261 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Dec. 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract Amendment 1 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc. *Easement Conveyance - Honey Creek State Park - Appanoose County *Contract Amendment # 2 - Mid States Farm Management Company *Contract Amendment # 2 - Hertz Farm Management, Inc *Contract Amendment # 2 - Agri-Valley Farm Management, LLC *Contract Amendment # 2 - AGRILAND, INC *Contract with Iowa State University (Forestry Extension)

Approve Minutes of Nov. 10 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Contract Amendment 1 with Marine Safety Experts, Inc.

Contract Amendment-1 with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (Garlock Slough)

Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (Engineering/Assessments)

Contract with the Dickinson County Water Quality Commission

On-stream Impoundment Restoration Fund Grant Fiscal Year 2022

Public Land Management Projects *Easement Conveyance –– Honey Creek State Park – Appanoose County *Contract Amendment # 2 - Mid States Farm Management Company *Contract Amendment # 2 - Hertz Farm Management, Inc *Contract Amendment # 2 - Agri-Valley Farm Management, LLC *Contract Amendment # 2 - AGRILAND, INC

Public Land Acquisition Projects Big Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Butler County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) Sedan Bottoms WMA, Appanoose County – INHF Middle Raccoon River WMA, Dallas County – INHF

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Wilson Island State Recreation Area Pavement Repair - Pottawattamie County Templar Park, Highway 9 Access, and Hinshaw Bridge Access Courtesy Docks – Dickinson County

*Contract with Iowa State University (Forestry Extension)

Chapter 112, “Hunting Preserves” – Notice of Intended Action

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case NRC Annual Report NRC - 2022 Informational Topics of Interest Discussion



Next meeting, Jan. 19, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc