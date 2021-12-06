Media Contacts:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Ryan Kopsa, 402-471-1974

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Senator Bob Dole

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Senator Bob Dole, who passed away earlier today.

Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on December 9, 2021. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.

Earlier today, Gov. Ricketts released the following statement on Senator Dole’s passing:

“Bob Dole dedicated his life to our nation—as a soldier, Senator, and advocate for Americans with disabilities. Having been severely injured in World War II, Senator Dole knew firsthand the sacrifices made by our veterans, and he championed their interests throughout his life. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Dole family as they grieve his loss.”